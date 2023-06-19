The time has come to balance the accounts with those who were stealing and getting rich at the expense of our people. The call for accountability is not a threat, but my promise and a mandatory process for everyone, regardless of ethnic or religious backgrounds, Hristijan Mickoski, leader of VMRO-DPMNE said on Saturday on the occasion of his party’s 33rd anniversary.

Mickoski emphasized that the only remedy for this criminal and corruptive gangrene DUI, with its subcontractor SDSM, are thee elections where they will be defeated by the people.

“I would also like to stress that the next elections won’t be a message from the people on what they think about the constitutional amendments, but also a message as of what the people think about the real life, which is hard, poor, and very insecure. A message to all of them, to whom wee have to say, ‘it is over, the end is near”. It is over. It must end with a convincing triumph by VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition at the next general elections”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also stressed that the incompetence is very expensive in Macedonia, sometime paid for by system’s dysfunctionality, sometime with an enormous corruption, and sometimes even with death, as it was with the modular hospital in Tetovo.

“It is up to us to put an end to this. It is our responsibility to take part in the election process, not to seat and watch from the margins, and it is also a patriotic duty. The common patriotism is not an abstract norm in which we believe, but acting against what is destroying our country. Exactly that incompetence will be defeated”, Mickoski pointed out.