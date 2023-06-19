I follow the propaganda coming from SDS and I am surprised that they are calling out VMRO-DPMNE because its sororal party CDU didn’t vote for the last Resolution by the German Bundestag. The moment we start to believe that they reached the bottom, they tell us that we are pessimists, while we should have been optimists, because they can fall much deeper”, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said on Monday.

Mickoski explained that the latest German Resolution is a step downward, because when CDU was in power in Germany there was a much stronger and better Resolution, and a better proposal by the Bundestag.

First, CDU proposed a Resolution that was a much stronger defense of the Macedonian identity features. Second, under the Angela Merkel’s leadership the German Bundestag proposed a resolution for the problem Bulgaria has with Macedonia, which didn’t include injecting the bilateral agreement between Macedonia and Bulgaria into the negotiation framework, it didn’t put the Macedonian language into question, while the history and the other features were not even mentioned”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski mentioned third reason for the stupidity of SDS’s propaganda. According to the last polls, Mickoski claims, the winner at the next elections in Germany will be CDU.

“I hope that our friend Friedrich Merz will be the next German Chancellor and this kind of propaganda doesn’t bode well for Macedonia”, he added.