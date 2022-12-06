The election of Vesna Dameva as the president of the Judicial Council is a new shame for the Macedonian judiciary, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

Yesterday, a person, for whom there are photos with Zaev that confirm that she is a party activist and a member of the party commission for justice in SDS, was elected president of the Judicial Council. The very election of Dameva as a member of the Council was also scandalous when at the suggestion of Pendarovski she was installed as an expert associate in the basic court in the body that should decide on the selection and evaluation of the work of judges. Such a person reached the position of president of the Judicial Council, even though she hasn’t worn a court robe, says VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the party, as the partisanship of the judiciary by SDS and DUI grows, the trust among citizens decreases. The justice system is collapsing.