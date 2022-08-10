The Ministry of Education and Science creates chaos instead of Concept. A concept implies a plan and a strategy, and in this case we see incompetence and irresponsibility, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE.

Everything is reduced to improvisations, which are paid dearly. Teachers and educational staff are facing a total collapse of the system, and with less than half a month until the beginning of the school year, there are no textbooks. Instead of textbooks, learning materials, manuals, tutorials and similar experiments are offered which cannot be a complete alternative to the textbook. The printing of textbooks is late and it is highly likely that by October and even December the students will not have books. In addition, the awarding of certificates has been delayed for two months already because not enough certificates were procured for the students. This shows the complete incompetence and irresponsibility of the authorities. They are obviously surprised by the beginning and the end of the school year, just as snow would be a surprise in the winter months, VMRO-DPMNE points out.