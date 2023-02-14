The Ministry of Culture will finance a jubilee concert for pop “party” singer Cvetanka Laskova. Such moves clearly and unequivocally show that the Ministry of Culture not only does not understand the meaning of culture but also does not perceive the differences between the terms “culture” and “entertainment”, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

The effort to degrade the primacy of national cultural institutions is realized by diverting state money to a series of private production studios, in this case, “City Sound” DOOEL – Skopje of pop singer Cvetanka Laskova, who by the way is the former president of the Women’s Forum of SDS (M). The Ministry of Culture allocates an amount of 300,000 denars for the “50 years jubilee – Cvetanka Laskova” project.

The culture committee of VMRO-DPMNE warns that this perception of culture devalues the cultural life in the Republic of Macedonia. Not only are the reactions from the scandalous decisions on the occasion of the results of the Annual Contest for 2023 not calming, but they are also escalating more and more.

With the senseless and confusing decisions on financing the party show, Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska, together with the anonymous committee members from the Ministry, once again proved that they do not have the credibility to assess what is and what is not national interest. In fact, they have no idea what is a national interest!