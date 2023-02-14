The reshuffle proposal was not driven by personal and personnel motives, but for the state to have a stable majority, to pass the economic and judicial laws, to implement the reforms, and not to allow a blockade by the opposition. I believe that all government partners are for the efficient work of the Parliament, and the Alliance for Albanians will strengthen the majority, Kovacevski pointed out.
DOM’s Moracanin doesn’t want to leave the government
DOM is not leaving the coalition with SDSM. The leader of the party and member of parliament, Maja Moracanin, justifies the decision to stay in the coalition with the program priorities they have to achieve. According to her, the official posts they receive as part of the government are not important...
