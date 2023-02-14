Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said on Tuesday that the ruling majority is strong and stable, and the Government reshuffle will pass in Parliament with over 64 votes in favor.

The reshuffle proposal was not driven by personal and personnel motives, but for the state to have a stable majority, to pass the economic and judicial laws, to implement the reforms, and not to allow a blockade by the opposition. I believe that all government partners are for the efficient work of the Parliament, and the Alliance for Albanians will strengthen the majority, Kovacevski pointed out.