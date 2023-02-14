Alternativa MP Safije Sadiki revealed in Parliament that the Macedonian government was formed by people from Kosovo and Albania.

She spoke for the first time that Alternativa joined the government last year because Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and the family of the founder of the UCK Adem Jashari were asking the party to do so.

Sadiki says that the current and former Prime Minister Kovacevski and Zaev asked the people of Kosovo, Albania and international friends to convince Alternativa to join the government in order to unlock European perspectives.

Sadiki’s statement is the first official statement by a Macedonian politician that the Macedonian government was formed under direct influence from Albania and Kosovo.