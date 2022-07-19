The Macedonian unilateral statement is a shame for diplomacy, for the Macedonian language science, for the Parliament and for Macedonia and for Macedonians in general, writes professor Elka Jaceva Ulcar on Facebook.
First of all she says that she doesn’t know who wrote the text, but it was written illiterately (not proofread).
Secondly, it contradicts the Resolution from our Parliament, which states: “Negotiations should be conducted on an equal and principled basis, with due respect for international law, without any conditions from one side or the other, and with respect for the dignity of the Macedonian people.” I see everything in this text, except equality and respect for the dignity of the Macedonian people. Thirdly, it is disastrous in terms of content and it benefits the Bulgarian side. Why? a) Because the history of the Macedonian language does not begin in 1945, but with the Moravian mission, for the purpose of which the Old Slavic language was created based on the Macedonian dialects from the vicinity of Thessaloniki. b) The dialect expansion of the Macedonian language also goes across the state borders of the Republic of Macedonia (in Pirin and Aegean Macedonia, as well as on the border with Albania and Kosovo). Fourth, it is a cardinal inaccuracy that the Macedonian language was “recognized” at the Third Conference of UNGEGEN in Athens in 1977, stressed the professor.
