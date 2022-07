The Macedonian language is pure Macedonian, ours!

We Macedonians who live in the Republic of Macedonia speak it, but also Macedonians who live in Pirin and Aegean Macedonia! The Macedonian language has beautiful dialects – of Skopje, Ohrid, Bitola, Veles, Strumica, but also of Petrich, Gornojumaj, Solun, Drama Lerin, Voden…

The Macedonian language is alive and no one can erase it!, VMRO-DPMNE vice-president Aleksandar Nikoloski wrote on Facebook.