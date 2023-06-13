The parents of the children who study in Albanian language revolted because in the new textbooks there are examples with Macedonian names, as Yane, Igor, Yovanka, etc., instead of Albanian names.

They asked for an answer from the Minister f Education Jeton Shaqiri, who tried to appease the parents claiming that there are examples with Albanian names in the Macedonian language textbooks, as well as in those of the other ethnic communities. According to Shaqiri, that is the concept of education in Macedonia.