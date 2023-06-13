There is an apparent cacophony and someone is doing that on purpose. I was present at the press conference after the leadership meeting, and they both concluded that no agreement has been reached. Immediately after that, SDSM and DUI began with false and selective statements”, Nikola Micevski, Coordinator of the VMRO-DPMNE group of MPs said on Monday.

Micevski said that SDS and DUI falsely conveyed the VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski’s statement, asking at the same time if they are so convinced in what they say, why don’t they put the amendments to vote and see how it goes.

Micevski reiterated the VMRO-DPMNE position that no one will vote for the amendments under the Bulgarian diktat.