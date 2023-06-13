Macedonia cannot pass into the next phase of the negotiations until the constitutional amendments come into force, the Delegation of the European union in Macedonia informed in a statement on Monday.

“The conclusions of the EU Council of the last year on the finishing of the first phase of the accession and the opening of the first Cluster, are clear”, reads the EU Delegation’s statement responding to VMRO-DPMNE’s request from the last week to delay the validity of the amendments until the Macedonia’s full membership.

The Item 6 of th Council’s conclusion, quoted in the Delegation’s statement, it is clearly stipulated that Macedonia cannot pass into the second phase of the negotiations, i.e. holding of the first intergovernmental session and opening of the first Cluster, until the constitutional amendments come into force.