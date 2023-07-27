The plenary session of the Macedonian Parliament on the constitutional amendments will start on August 18 and should last for ten days. The voting is not linked to the last day of the session – that is according to Parliament Rule Book, Chairman Xhaferi claims.

“The act of voting is not linked to the last day of the debate. The session will start on August 18, and the voting will take place at the end of the debate, or it will be postponed – it depends on the situation at the moment”, Xhaferi said.