The fans of the Bulgarian soccer club Levski who will come to the Thursday evening match between the Macedonian club Shkupi and Levski, threatened to burn the Macedonian and the Albanian flag. They openly comment about what they are going to do at the match, where many incidents are expected.

The Bulgarian fans will be physically separated from the local fans and have strict instructions on where to move around Skopje. Despite of that, the fans announced that at 7 p.m. they will take a picture in front of the Tsar Samoil monument at the center of the city.