The villages of Slupchane and Orizari in the northwest region of Lipkovo are still without electricity, EVN reported on Thursday. The company also informs that until normal conditions for working are created and the electricity distribution company’s teams’ safety is guaranteed, they won’t fix the defects, or carry out their daily activities in these villages.

The EVN teams worked through the night to fix the defects and recover the electricity distribution to the other villages in the region.

“During the night the inhabitants of Slupchane caused another defect that left several other villages without power. The defect has been fixed, as well as the one on the border crossing Tabanovtse”, EVN informed.