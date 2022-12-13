Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski has left the photovoltaic business, but his wife, Elena Kovacevska, is entering the energy production business. Kovacevska is one of the five owners of the company “Sol Group 5 DOO Skopje”, which plans to build an energy capacity with a power of 1.8 megawatts in the Radovis village of Raklis, A1 reported.

The documents show that it is about five cadastral plots that the company “Sol Group 5 DOO Skopje” bought on December 22, 2020 from the person Dimitar Trencev.

Given that the purchase and sale were carried out through a notary from Radovis, we were unable to obtain the purchase and sale contracts in order to check how much was the initial investment of the company for the purchase of the land. In addition to Kovacevska, the person Dimitar Trencev also appears as one of the founders and owners of the company “Sol group 5 DOO Skopje”, established in October 2020.

Just two months later, Trencev sells the plots to the company, in which he is also a co-owner. According to data from the Central Registry, the company “Sol Group 5 DOO Skopje” has five owners. In addition to Elena Kovacevska and Dimitar Trencev, Kiril Paunov, the son of Kovacevski’s close friend, also appears as the owner, who is also listed as the manager of the company. The list of owners includes the name of Svetlana Tundjeva, who is the wife of the director of the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, Boris Tundjev, A1on writes.