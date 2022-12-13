Constitutional changes cannot happen overnight and once a platform is there that can ensure the support of 80 MPs, the procedure will begin in the Parliament, says Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic and expects this to happen in the first half of 2023.

In an interview with TV Kanal 5, he pointed out that for the previous changes to the Constitution four years ago, there was a process that lasted a year, adding that without the support of deputies from VMRO-DPMNE, the necessary two-thirds majority in the Parliament for the current constitutional amendments cannot be secured.