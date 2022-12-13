For more than a month, high schools and primary schools, shopping centers, the National Bank, residential buildings, ministries, and other state institutions have been the target of bomb threats, and the Minister of the Interior, Oliver Spasovski, cannot find out who is behind these false threats, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party reminds that on November 16, Spasovski claimed that the investigation is nearing the end and very soon it will be known who is behind the false bomb threats, as well as that all the capacities of several departments of the Ministry of the Interior, as well as partner services, are involved, but, as VMRO-DPMNE says, today instead of an answer, we have increasing chaos, terror and panic among the citizens.

The messages that are sent are terrifying with a warning that they blow up everything, and the Ministry of Interior still does not have specific information about who is threatening. Also, Spasovski’s statements and boasting that the security situation is stable and there are no indications of a disturbance, that the reforms in the security services are successful, and on the other hand there is still no solution to the whole case are absurd. Instead of the incapable Spasovski answering in front of the public and ending the agony, he is now saying that the false bomb threats result from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, VMRO-DPMNE says.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, the real questions to which Spasovski should give an answer are:

How is the investigation going and why is there still no accountability, and

What still needs to happen for Spasovski and the institutions to start working?

Bomb threats devastate the entire security system and are proof that the institutions in the country under the leadership of SDS, Spasovski and Kovacevski, are not functioning.