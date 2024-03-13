In the Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia, a public session will be held today starting at 12:00 regarding the appeal against the detention measure of Aleksandar Gjorchevski, a suspect in the case involving the murder of his daughter, Vanja Gjorchevska.

As per the information provided by the Supreme Court, the criminal case known to the public as the “Murder of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska” is being heard before the Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia. This case was initiated following a complaint filed by the suspect Aleksandar Gjorchevski against the decision to extend the detention measure.

The Council for Criminal Offenses at the Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia, acting upon the proposal of the suspect and highlighted in the appeal presented through the defense attorney Vladimir Tufegdzic, a lawyer from Skopje, has scheduled a public session for March 13, 2024, starting at 12:00 in the courtroom on the 1st floor of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Macedonia, as indicated by the Supreme Court.

The appeal to the Supreme Court follows the decision of the Skopje Court of Appeal, which rejected the defense’s request to revoke Aleksandar Gjorchevsky’s detention, deeming the appeal unfounded.

Vanja Gjorchevska, who was reported missing on November 27, was found dead near Skopje on December 3. Additionally, Panche, a native of Veles, was also found dead near Veles, having been reported missing on November 24.

For the two murders, Ljubomir Palevski Palco is the primary accused and awaits extradition from Turkey. Velibor Manev, Vlatko Keshishov, and Bore Videvski, who are in custody, are charged with complicity in Skopje. Vanja’s father, Aleksandar Gjorchevski, is also in custody, suspected of aiding in the abduction by sharing information with other suspects about his daughter’s movements, as stated by the authorities at the time.

Following the proposal of the competent prosecutor, the court revoked the custody of Stefan Dimovski, the driver of the prime suspect for the double murder of Vanja and Panche, Ljupco Palevski-Palco, who is suspected of aiding in the escape.

Precautionary measures have been imposed on Dimovski, including a prohibition to leave his residence, confiscation of travel documents, and the obligation to appear in court.