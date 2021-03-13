The Healthcare Ministry decided to reopen several of the improvised Covid wards that were established during the autumn wave of the epidemic, but were since closed.

The centers were opened in clinics that are part of the Mother Teresa complex in Skopje, and were meant to support the two main Covid centers – the Infectious Diseases Clinic and the 8th of September hospital. At the moment three wards will be reopened – in the Nephrology Clinic, the Gastric Clinic and the Otorhinolaryngology Clinic. Usually these clinics treated several dozen patients, while the two main clinic treat up to a 100 patients.