Several associations that promote the rights of people with disabilities from Bitola, Demir Hisar and Resen initiated a project to help all visit the tourist destinations in Bitola.

The sites covered include the ruins of Heraclea Lyncestis, the Watchtower, the church of St. Dimitrija, the Isak Mosque and other popular locations. The project includes placement of tactile information plaques for the blind, cell phone guide apps and removal of obstacles.