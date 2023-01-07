This is a day when we celebrate life, new beginnings and our families, and may it bring you much health, joy and happiness, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski in his Christmas message.

Together we must act to change the difficult circumstances and to stop living in uncertainty. We need a new and better reality. We need hope and togetherness to fight for a better future. Macedonia must become a country of happy citizens, of citizens who lead quality lives and have dignity, Mickoski said.