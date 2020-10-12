Skopje police took to the streets yesterday and fined over 300 drivers for speeding and other violations, after a tragic accident in which a 10 year old child and a man were killed in the village of Trubarevo.
The tragedy was caused by driver who was speeding at least twice over the speed limit in a residential area, and apparently tried to flee the scene after hitting the pedestrians.
Police officials informed that the traffic patrols will remain intensified in the coming days.
Comments are closed for this post.