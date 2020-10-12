Skopje police took to the streets yesterday and fined over 300 drivers for speeding and other violations, after a tragic accident in which a 10 year old child and a man were killed in the village of Trubarevo.

The tragedy was caused by driver who was speeding at least twice over the speed limit in a residential area, and apparently tried to flee the scene after hitting the pedestrians.

Police officials informed that the traffic patrols will remain intensified in the coming days.