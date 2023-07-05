In a comical move by the discredited judiciary, Special Prosecutor Islam Abazi announced that he will be the one who will investigated the growing scnadal involving Ali Ahmeti’s nephew Drin Ahmeti and his purchase of 39 percent of the large Soravia business center in Skopje.

Abazi’s recent appointment as Special Prosecutor was widely criticized, both by domestic experts and the US Embassy. He comes from Ahmeti’s village and after he denied knowing Ali Ahmeti, photographs surfaced showing him with Ahmeti’s brother – Drin Ahmeti’s father.

It seems entirely unlikely that Abazi and his office will be able to conduct a full and serious investigation into the scandal. Drin Abazi did not deposit any money toward the deal, and bought Soravia from its Austrian owner together with a company based in Albania. The Albanian company said that they decided to give nearly half of a large business center in Skopje to Drin Ahmeti because of the 24 year olds’ business savvy, and not because of the political power accumulated by his uncle.