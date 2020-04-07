Turkey will deliver a shipment of 50.000 masks, 1.000 medical protective suits and 1.000 coronavirus tests tomorrow.

This is the third significant shipment of aid to be sent to Macedonia in the past several days, after aid was given by Slovenia and Hungary.

Macedonia is also trying to purchase respirators from Turkey. The request hit a snag, said President Stevo Pendarovski. Our normally exceptionally warm relations with Turkey have soured somewhat recently, with Macedonia opting to join Greek led EU sanctions against Turkey over Cyprus, and this was believed to influence the decision on respirator exports.