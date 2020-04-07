Local outlets in Ohrid are reporting that police is stopping citizens from heading west, toward Struga.

A check-point is set on the main exit from the city. Only those who work in Struga or have urgent business there are allowed to go.

Struga had a flare-up of the coronavirus epidemic. Some of the emigrant heavy villages near the city, such as Labunista and Tatesh, had many of their citizens who work in Italy return home, and the virus has been spreading with several fatalities. In one early case that was widely reported, the Ohrid general hospital refused to treat a woman from Tatesh, fearing it would spread the virus through the poorly prepared hospital.