After achieving a solid ranking of 31st in the world in economic freedoms in the Heritage Foundation report, Macedonia dropped like a stone, and is now ranked 46th. This shows the deterioration of economic freedoms and the perspective for doing business in Macedonia under Zoran Zaev, who increased regulations, hiked the minimum wage and has a long list of uninvestigated corruption scandals behind him.

VMRO-DPMNE, under whose watch the once respectable rankings were achieved, said that this will deter investors from coming to Macedonia.