The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, is visiting Macedonia today. Her mandate is coming to an end in a few months. Before coming to Skopje, she tweeted that we had a special identity, but she did not say what that identity was. On the previous visit, he used the insulting term “North Macedonians” for which he never apologized.Ursula von der Leyen is a German politician, and a few corrections and clarifications are needed in the provided information:

She is indeed a prominent German politician, but her gender is female.

Ursula von der Leyen is 64 years.

She was a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and was involved in politics for many years. However, it was Angela Merkel who introduced her into politics when Merkel became the Chancellor of Germany in 2005.

Von der Leyen held various ministerial positions in Germany, including Minister of Labor and Social Affairs and Minister of Defense, before assuming her role as the President of the European Commission.

She has seven children, and she is often associated with conservative politics.

There is no widely known scandal involving Ursula von der Leyen corresponding with Albert Burl during the COVID-19 crisis.

The European Union did indeed negotiate vaccine contracts, but the details of these contracts were not widely disclosed.

While there were allegations of data deletion from official phones during her tenure as the German Minister of Defense (2013 to July 2019), they were part of various controversies during her time in office. However, these allegations do not specify her involvement in destroying evidence or the “consulting affair.”

It’s essential to provide accurate and verified information about public figures.