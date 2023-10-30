Today, from the early in the morning, under the leadership of a public prosecutor from the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, the Financial Police Administration with the assistance of units from the Ministry of the Interior in several locations in Negotino, Kavadarci, Bitola and Ohrid is conducting searches and detaining suspects. .

The action is the result of a multi-month pre-investigation procedure, under the code name “Chain”, for crimes against public finances, payment transactions and the economy, which the prosecution conducted with the Financial Police Administration and investigators from the Investigative Center of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and corruption. After the completion of the action, the prosecutor’s office will provide detailed information about the case.