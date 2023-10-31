At yesterday’s press conference between the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister, Dimitar Kovacevski, she told us that we had a “unique” identity without saying what that identity was called and whether she meant Macedonian.

And in terms of language, she was clear and did not promise any specific deadlines, at least 2030, but used the wording “one day”.On the other hand, Prime Minister Kovacevski mentioned the importance of the Agreement with Frontex as the first document signed between the EU and Macedonia in the Macedonian language