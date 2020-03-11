The U.S. Department of State released Wednesday the 2019 report on human rights practices for Macedonia. High-level corruption and violence against LGBT individuals are noted as major issues, and it praises the government’s commitment to a independent judiciary.

The report notes progress in media freedom and freedom of expression, but the main issue remains poor media independence.

The government made progress in respecting media freedom and freedom of expression, but problems remained, including weak media independence, and violence toward and intimidation of journalists. While outlets and reporting continued to be largely divided along political lines, the number of independent media voices actively expressing a variety of views without overt restriction continued to increase. Laws that restrict speech inciting national, religious, or ethnic hatred also cover print and broadcast media, publication of books, and online newspapers and journals, reads the report.

As for the rule of law, the report says the government demonstrated greater respect for the independence of the judiciary.

The government demonstrated greater respect for judicial independence and impartiality compared with previous years. According to the EC’s May 29 report, the country’s judicial system made good progress in addressing the “EU-required Urgent Reform Priorities” and recommendations from the Venice Commission and the Senior Experts’ Group on Systemic Rule of Law Issues. The country demonstrated continued determination to improve the judicial system, delivering judgments on some high-profile Special Prosecutor’s Office cases, the report says.

As regards corruption, the report says there is some progress, but the government’s dominant role in the economy has created opportunities for corruption.