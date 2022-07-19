Constitutional changes must happen, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, told the opposition, which is determined that it will not vote for changing the Constitution, to prove that they are committed to Macedonia’s membership in the European Union.

Regarding the constitutional amendments, I think it is clear that they must happen. There is a clear commitment, not only from the Government but also from the Parliament. That is exactly why I said that this is the most democratic way to get a mandate for the Government. Because the arrangement of the French proposal includes part of the competences of the Parliament. That is why it was important to listen to the Parliament and the Parliament clearly showed that they are ready for something like this, said Várhelyi.

He expressed hope that the opposition parties, VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, which said they will not vote on constitutional amendments, without which there is no majority, will join the work for the European future.