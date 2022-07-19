Constitutional changes must happen, EU Commissioner for Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, told the opposition, which is determined that it will not vote for changing the Constitution, to prove that they are committed to Macedonia’s membership in the European Union.
Regarding the constitutional amendments, I think it is clear that they must happen. There is a clear commitment, not only from the Government but also from the Parliament. That is exactly why I said that this is the most democratic way to get a mandate for the Government. Because the arrangement of the French proposal includes part of the competences of the Parliament. That is why it was important to listen to the Parliament and the Parliament clearly showed that they are ready for something like this, said Várhelyi.
He expressed hope that the opposition parties, VMRO-DPMNE and Levica, which said they will not vote on constitutional amendments, without which there is no majority, will join the work for the European future.
I sincerely hope that all parties, including the opposition, will work for the European future, that they will not start controversies and stir up emotions that will not take the country forward. Emotions that will not result in anything important in the country. I call the opposition, and I had the opportunity to see how the boundaries of European values were exceeded. But I hope that with this decision today, we can turn a new direction and work for Macedonia to become a member state. I have read the statements of the opposition, they always claim that they are committed to making this country’s membership happen. Let’s prove it, Várhelyi added.
