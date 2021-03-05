The Skopje police department received reports of shootings being heard on the “Makedonsko – Kosovska Brigada” boulevard at 2:35 pm, the police department told “Republika”.

Once they arrived at the scene, the police officers found a passenger motor vehicle “Citroen” with Skopje license plates and two persons who did not show signs of life. A doctor from the emergency services declared both men dead.

The identity of the persons A.B. (28) and B.V. (24), both from Skopje, has been established. Measures and activities are being taken to clear up the case, the Skopje police department said.