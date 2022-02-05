The mountainous village of German, on the border with Serbia, has been cut off from the rest of the world for four days now due to heavy snow. Over 70 centimeters of snow fell on the rugged terrain and at some places, the wind has raised this to 1,5 meters.

Macedonia Roads crews have struggled to reach the village and are hoping to do so during the day. Meanwhile, locals are beginning to run out of food and medicine, and the 15 children there are unable to attend school.