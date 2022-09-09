Let’s hold triple elections, organize a referendum, early parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day, said VMRO-DPMNE.
If the anti-Macedonian SDS and Dimitar Kovacevski are confident that they enjoy the support of the citizens and that their policies are correct, then there is no reason to be afraid of organizing elections. The very fact that Dimitar Kovacevski runs away from facing the people shows that he is only interested in pure power one day more, and takes steps to negate Macedonia in order to stay in power, the party said.
The anti-Macedonian SDS and Kovacevski should show awareness and conscientiousness, and not put themselves on party priorities or personal desires and immediately accept elections, because they are a way out of the crises they themselves created as a result of incompetence and lack of interest. The triple elections will be a real opportunity for the state to completely move in a new direction that will mean the end of crises and economic prosperity for all citizens, stressed the party.
