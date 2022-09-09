Let’s hold triple elections, organize a referendum, early parliamentary and presidential elections on the same day, said VMRO-DPMNE.

If the anti-Macedonian SDS and Dimitar Kovacevski are confident that they enjoy the support of the citizens and that their policies are correct, then there is no reason to be afraid of organizing elections. The very fact that Dimitar Kovacevski runs away from facing the people shows that he is only interested in pure power one day more, and takes steps to negate Macedonia in order to stay in power, the party said.

