The Independence Day celebration organized by the Government was miserable. Instead of being marked on the “Macedonia” square with many people, it took place in the Ibni Pajko neighborhood.

It is unclear why the government decided on this location although party sources say it was chosen because it was the only thing they did during their rule.

The atmosphere was mournful rather than celebratory, with a hundred people in front of the stage disinterested and looking at their mobile phones.

The motto “United in Freedom” was also unclear? On this day, Macedonia was not liberated from anyone but declared independence from Yugoslavia.

It seems that national holidays are becoming a burden on the government instead of a joy and an opportunity to be with the people.