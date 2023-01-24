VMRO-DPMNE called out Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for his incredulous claim that the SDSM led coalition built 1,300 kilometers of roads in the past six years. Kovacevski’s claim, shared on the social media, was widely mocked in the public, after the main highway projects initiated under VMRO, such as the Kicevo – Ohrid highway, were actually blocked once SDSM took power in 2017.

SDSM and Kovacevski are so detached from reality that they shamelessly share videos of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway and footage from the Skopje – Tetovo highway, built decades ago. The reality is that work on the Kicevo – Ohrid highway has been stalled for years and even the land route has not been complete. The Government keeps adding new addendums to the contract and pours millions of euros into it. We don’t know in what virtual world Kovacevski lives where this highway is completed, but that is not the real world where the Macedonian citizens live, VMRO-DPMNE said in its statement.