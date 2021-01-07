Riots and violence are not the road to a stronger democracy, but a way to undermine it. The information from Washington is worrying, but at the same time we are convinced that democracy, freedom and law will prevail, VMRO-DPMNE said following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol.



Such events are only in favor of those who create divisions, do not want unity among the people, and those who have a personal benefit behind the curtain from unpleasant incidents. Violence is not the road to a stronger democracy, VMRO-DPMNE tweeted.

