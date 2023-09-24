VMRO-DPMNE will not support constitutional amendments under Bulgarian dictation

“The DUI, SDS and Gruevski axis did not succeed even in the last plan, which was thwarted in time and prevented, where there was trading with amnesty, which defended the national interests of the Republic of Macedonia.

In order not to waste the time of the citizens and the state, quick elections are needed, where the people will express their opinion on this issue, it is the only responsible and consistent way to do it, it is stated in a statement of VMRO-DPMNE”