VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski urged the DUI party leaders, Ali Ahmeti and Speaker Talat Xhaferi, to disclose the content of the plan they put in place with their partners in the SDSM party, to reach out to former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski.

Ask Talat Xhaferi and Ali Ahmeti about the contents of that USB, of that envelope they had. I follow their statements closely and I will tell you if they are saying the truth. They have two of the three documents, Mickoski said.

The USB drama refers to the alleged plan concocted by DUI and SDSM, to try to enlist Gruevski in their major predicament – the inability of the ruling coalition to adopt changes to the Constitution that Bulgaria demands from Macedonia. The plan allegedly was to ask Gruevski if he could split a group of the VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament and get them to vote in favor of the amendments, likely in exchange for an amnesty for the politically motivated criminal charges against him – all in a repeat of the bribery and blackmail of opposition members of Parliament used to adopt the Prespa Treaty.

Gruevski denied any involvement in this plan and used the phrase “smetki bez krcmar”, which refers to making plans in someone else’s name, without consulting him. But VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has warned that the plan was apparently being seriously prepared and accused Gruevski of sowing division in the opposition camp.