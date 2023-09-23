Today, at the invitation of the mayor of Brvenica municipality, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski visited the municipality.

He pointed out works in Brvenica municipality, indeed, with few resources, many things are done.

80% of what was promised two years ago has already been realized, 20% remains.I can still say that despite the difficult conditions that the mayor is facing, despite the difficult working conditions that the Municipality of Brvenica has, the ignorant attitude of the Government towards the municipalities where we have mayors from VMRO-DPMNE, still the good news is that in a few months from today we will have a new Government led by VMRO-DPMNE, whose flagship project will be a major decentralization of budget funds for the realization of capital investments in the municipalities. And for that purpose, according to the criteria that we have defined in the municipality of Brvenica, up to one million and 800 thousand euros will be invested annually. Or for one four-year term up to 7 million and 200 thousand euros, he said

Mickoski pointed out that in this way virtually all settlements in the municipality of Brvenica will have those conditions, decent living conditions, so that people can get a better quality of life.