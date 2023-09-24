Elizabeta Gjorgievska, President Stevo Pendarovski’s wife, attended a number of meetings and other events while she was in New York for the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the President’s Office announced on Saturday. “Gjorgievska met with Dien Keita, Assistant Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director at the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), and they discussed the upcoming high-level conference, entitled “The Power of Choice: Realizing Bodily Autonomy for Women and Girls,” which will be hosted by Gjorgievska in collaboration with UNFPA and take place in October under the President’s auspices. They discussed the conference’s theme, “The Power of Choice,” which is crucial for advancing efforts to ensure women’s physical autonomy and sexual and reproductive health.

Gjorgievska also took part in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit’s campaign to eradicate violence against women and girls, stressing that “violence against women must be ended.”

She also attended the US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s reception, where she briefly spoke with her and gave her an update on the projects she is working on with UNICEF and other partners to promote youth mental health. She also emphasized the importance of systemic solutions from the relevant stakeholders in preserving youth mental health.

She also held a short meeting with the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

” Olena spoke about the deprived childhood of children in Ukraine.

I expressed support for her commitments and everything she does for the protection of children and children’s rights.” wrote Gjorgievska on social media.