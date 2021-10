VMRO-DPMNE candidate Aleksandar Jovanovski leads in Kicevo after the first round of local elections.

Jovanovski received the support of 8,801 citizens (38.42%) and in the second round he leads over the DUI candidate and current mayor, Fatmir Dehari, who received 8,545 votes (37.30%).

Independent candidate Fatmir Limani finished third in the first round with 4,527 votes (19.76%).