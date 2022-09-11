The anti-Macedonian SDS should not be afraid of the people and accept the Referendum, VMRO-DPMNE says.

Over 60% of Macedonians will go to the Referendum, and the vast majority of them will vote for the cancellation of the Agreement with Bulgaria. The people demand a Referendum, it is the highest form of democracy and an opportunity to correct the government. The anti-Macedonian SDS must gather courage and accept the Referendum.

And, with the Referendum and early parliamentary and presidential elections. If the government believes that what it is doing is right and that the Agreement is supported by the people, then why is it being tactful and not accepting a confrontation with the people?, the party asks.

The anti-Macedonian SDS knows that the people do not support their destructive policies and that they will experience a severe debacle in the elections and the Referendum. But that does not justify them, the state’s interest has no price and therefore they should put the people before their personal goals and support the Referendum, thereby encouraging themselves in the elections as well, VMRO-DPMNE states.