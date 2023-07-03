VMRO-DPMNE will not support the proposed amendments to the Constitution under these current circumstances, and we will not do so under a Bulgarian dictate, said party leader Hristijan Mickoski.

VMRO-DPMNE will not support this Bulgarian dictate, not now, nor in the future. The future Government of VMRO-DPMNE will also not support this process, unless we see an attitude change from our interlocutors in the East, unless we see true European values and guarantees, Mickoski said. He added that all members of Parliament from VMRO-DPMNE stand united in this position.

The recent meeting of top party leaders between Mickoski and SDSM leader and PM Kovacevski to discuss the proposed amendments failed, as SDSM seemed more eager to use it for PR purposes, in an attempt to portray Mickoski as withdrawing from his positions. This further soured the mood between the parties and Mickoski eventually withdrew his offer of a broad Government that would renegotiate the deal Kovacevski made with Bulgaria and insists on early elections.