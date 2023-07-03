The Democratic Union for Integration lost its message and its essence, and it will be remembered by the crime and corruption carried out by its current leadership, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during a visit to Kisela Voda in Skopje. VMRO has revealed evidence about a growing number of corruption scandals involving DUI and its leader Ali Ahmeti, whose nephews and son are busy purchasing valuable property across Macedonia and rake in state subsidies and grants for their companies.

Ali Ahmeti used to present himself as fighter for human rights. But, apparently led by a group of few people around him, he is going to end up deeply involved in crime. Unfortunately, he is involving his own family in all this. That is not good, I would advise him to remove those around him to entice him to act in this way, and to stop involving his own family. They were literally trying to occupy Macedonia and become millionaires over the backs of the people. Now they are probably trying for billionaires. In this, they are strongly supported by their subservient coalition partner, the current leadership of SDSM. This party has people who disagree with the idea that they should be supportive cast to DUI as it occupies Macedonia, Mickoski said.