The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party will submit a proposal for early elections to the Parliament tomorrow.

The party is proposing changes to the electoral code, and abolishing the rule that the opposition needs to have its own officials assigned to several key Government departments 100 days ahead of elections. The idea is to be able to speed up the elections, and allow them to take place in 45 to 60 days.

Another proposal from VMRO is to abolish the current six electoral districts in favor of a single district. This is a key demand from the smaller SDSM coalition partners, who want a chance to compete independently. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough for them to opt for early elections.

SDSM and DUI are rejecting the request, and seem intent on trying to push forward with a new deal with Bulgaria, which is likely to badly undermine the Macedonian national identity.