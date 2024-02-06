VMRO-DPMNE, based on articles 38, 40, 41 and 42 of the Statute of VMRO-DPMNE, as well as the conclusions reached at the session of the Executive Committee from 05.12.2023, announces a public call for a candidate for the president of the Republic of Macedonia who will be supported by
VMRO-DPMNE in the upcoming presidential elections.
The candidate who will be previously registered and fulfill the prescribed conditions will be selected at the Convention that will be held on March 2 in Skopje, according to the decision of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE. Candidates interested in participating in the Convention should fulfill the constitutionally stipulated obligations and conditions contained in article 80 for running as a candidate for the president of the state and who agree and support the policies of VMRO-DPMNE. receive the support of at least 30 delegates who are previously voted by the Central Committee of the party and published on the website of VMRO-DPMNE. Candidates should submit a program and a work plan that will be reviewed by the working bodies of the VMRO-DPMNE Convention for the election of a candidate for the President of the Republic of Macedonia, no later than 21.02.2024 at 5:00 p.m., in the premises at the central headquarters of VMRO-DPMNE, VMRO-DPMNE square, Palata dr. Hristo Tatarchev (VMRO square no. 1) in Skopje.
VMRO-DPMNE will select the most motivated candidate for the President of the Republic of Macedonia who, together with the citizens, will win the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.
VMRO-DPMNE will defeat this government with the future candidate they choose as a candidate for the president of the Republic of Macedonia. Macedonia deserves to have a president who will actively protect the state and national interests of all citizens and will represent the country with dignity before Europe and the world.
Comments are closed for this post.