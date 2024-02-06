VMRO-DPMNE, based on articles 38, 40, 41 and 42 of the Statute of VMRO-DPMNE, as well as the conclusions reached at the session of the Executive Committee from 05.12.2023, announces a public call for a candidate for the president of the Republic of Macedonia who will be supported by

VMRO-DPMNE in the upcoming presidential elections.

The candidate who will be previously registered and fulfill the prescribed conditions will be selected at the Convention that will be held on March 2 in Skopje, according to the decision of the IC of VMRO-DPMNE. Candidates interested in participating in the Convention should fulfill the constitutionally stipulated obligations and conditions contained in article 80 for running as a candidate for the president of the state and who agree and support the policies of VMRO-DPMNE. receive the support of at least 30 delegates who are previously voted by the Central Committee of the party and published on the website of VMRO-DPMNE. Candidates should submit a program and a work plan that will be reviewed by the working bodies of the VMRO-DPMNE Convention for the election of a candidate for the President of the Republic of Macedonia, no later than 21.02.2024 at 5:00 p.m., in the premises at the central headquarters of VMRO-DPMNE, VMRO-DPMNE square, Palata dr. Hristo Tatarchev (VMRO square no. 1) in Skopje.

VMRO-DPMNE will select the most motivated candidate for the President of the Republic of Macedonia who, together with the citizens, will win the upcoming presidential elections in 2024.

VMRO-DPMNE will defeat this government with the future candidate they choose as a candidate for the president of the Republic of Macedonia. Macedonia deserves to have a president who will actively protect the state and national interests of all citizens and will represent the country with dignity before Europe and the world.