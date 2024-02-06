V.D. the director of the Health Insurance Fund (HIF), Asaf Abduramani, announced on his Facebook profile that a decision was made for the same salary value until May 31, 2024. The employees of the FZO demanded that their salaries this year be equal to the December salary of 2023, with the determined increase of 15 percent. They went on strike, expressing displeasure at a possible cut in wages. According to the union, 831 employees of the Fund were waiting for the salary decision. If there was a reduction, 25 percent would receive a salary below the minimum wage, and 25 percent would receive the minimum wage.

The budget of the FZO is over 46 billion denars, and 1.19 percent of it is set aside for salaries.