In yesterday’s guest appearance on Alsat Television, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Panče Toškovski, spoke about the situation in which he found the ministry, especially in the area of issuing personal documents, and presented some of the measures that are being taken in order to meet the needs of the citizens. In order to facilitate the process of issuing new travel documents for the citizens of Macedonia, and to create a functional system, Toškovski announced the opening of another point, as well as an increase in human capacities and the introduction of a second shift in one of the active points where they will be created conditions for this, and in order to increase the number of new travel documents that will be issued in the future.